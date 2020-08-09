Joseph James Schickling, Jr. suddenly left this life to move on to the next one on August 6, 2020. He was 66.
Joe leaves behind the love of his life, Susan T. Carroll Schickling.
Born in Philadelphia, Joe was the loving son of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Lucy Capaldi Schickling.
Joe and Susan met at five years old and were drawn together instantly. They were lucky enough to have over 60 years by each other's side. They were always known as the neighborhood couple and their love story is one for the books.
"Pop", as he was always lovingly called, would always be offering motorcycle rides, candy, and Stock's cake. He was a gentle giant and his grandkids could quickly turn him into mush. Joe will be missed at his Thursday beer nights by new and lifelong friends.
Joe traveled cross county on his motorcycle 3 times. He and Sue traveled to Ireland and Scotland last year for the trip of a lifetime. He loved the culture and pubs. He loved his life, his family, and his friends, and will be missed by so many.
Joe is survived by his loving children; Patrick Noll (Jen), Joseph Noll (Kim), Susan Schink (Justin), Laura Schickling (Mike), Julianne Morlando (John), Elizabeth Steinberg (Greg), and Joseph "Bud" Schickling, III. He is also survived by many grandchildren, and one more on the way. He will also be missed by his brothers and sisters, as well as his many friends.
Family and friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Joe's services and interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, P.O. Box 758580, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
