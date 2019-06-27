|
|
Joseph Kiss passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, at the age of 81.
Born in Ács, Hungary, and formerly of Philadelphia, Mr. Kiss had been a resident of Levittown for the past 53 years.
He was a butcher for many years at the former NuWay Market on Haines Road in Levittown.
He loved his vodka, and enjoyed gardening, bowling and cooking. Mr. Kiss was a member of the Hungarian Club, Philadelphia, Pa.
He was the beloved husband for 55 years to Joan M. (McNally); the loving father of Bernadette Wornczyk (George McCardle), Sue Evert (Joe) and Joseph Kiss (Erin); the devoted grandfather of Keirstyn (Cait), Kayla, Kylie and Logan; proud great grandfather of Nathan; and dear brother of Jeno Kiss and Erzsebet Nagy. Mr. Kiss will also be sadly missed by his niece, Tunde Capizzi (Ernie), along with many nieces and nephews in America and Hungary.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Wornczyk.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ThyCA: Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1102, Olney, MD 20830-1102, Attn: Medullary Thyroid, in honor of his daughter, Sue.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019