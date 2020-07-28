Joseph L. Kraus III of Fallsington died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was 70.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mr. Kraus had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County. He worked for Southland Corp. for many years, where he served in many capacities.He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.Mr. Kraus had a passion for automobiles. He was a member of the Corvair Club and enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed antiquing.The beloved husband of Maria Victoria (Claro) for 24 years, he was the loving father of Veronika and Ronald Kraus. He will also be missed by his sister, Catherine M. Goehler (Gordon), and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Catholic Charities, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown