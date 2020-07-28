1/1
Joseph L. Kraus III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Kraus III of Fallsington died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was 70.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mr. Kraus had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County. He worked for Southland Corp. for many years, where he served in many capacities.

He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Mr. Kraus had a passion for automobiles. He was a member of the Corvair Club and enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed antiquing.

The beloved husband of Maria Victoria (Claro) for 24 years, he was the loving father of Veronika and Ronald Kraus. He will also be missed by his sister, Catherine M. Goehler (Gordon), and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Catholic Charities, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved