Joseph L. Manz

Joseph L. Manz Obituary
Joseph L. Manz of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa. He was 71.

Born in Riverside, N.J., a son of the late Charles and Ethel Manz, he was a longtime resident of Allentown, N.J., before moving to Lower Makefield seven years ago.

After his distinguished service in the U.S. Marine Corps with the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam, Joe began a career in the construction industry rising to the position of Vice President of Field Operations when he retired. In his leisure time, he was active in fishing, golf, skeet and target shooting and the restoration of vintage automobiles.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Hayes Manz; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph L. and Michele Manz of Hamilton Square, N.J.; three grandchildren, Samantha, Zachary, and Carinne Manz; and brother, Lester Manz of Bordentown, N.J.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Rd.), Yardley, Pa. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guardians of the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, guardiansofthenationalcemetery.org.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019
