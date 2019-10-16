Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
Joseph L. Palma Obituary
Joseph L. Palma of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Joe was a resident of Langhorne for the past 18 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Joe was employed as an Advertising Executive with Merck and retired in 2010 after 10 years of service. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School. Joe was an avid golfer and also enjoyed playing poker and was a Philadelphia sports fan.

Joe will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Mary (DeLiso) Palma; three sons, Joseph L. Palma Jr. (Tina), Anthony T. Palma (Jeanette), and John S. Palma (Allison), one daughter, Angela Warman (Kenneth), and his brother, Nicander Palma (Suzanne). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Haley, Domonique, Lindsay, Kenny, Dante, Jack, Will, Laura, Amber and Blake.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019
