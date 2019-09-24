|
Joseph Louis Slota passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Langhorne Gardens Nursing and Rehab Center. He was 79.
Joseph was born in Philadelphia and had been resident of Penndel. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed fishing on his boat at Penn Warner; hunting at his hunting camp in Wellsboro, Tioga County, Pa.; going to car shows to show off his 1955 Chevy Wagon; and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Joe's sense of humor and witty jokes made many folks laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances Slota.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann (Macdonald) Slota; his sisters, Fran Slota and Nancy North (Jack); his son, Louis J. Slota (Kristin) of Holland, Pa.; and his daughters, Sherry Rowan (John) of Bensalem, Michelle Tietz of Edgewater Park, N.J. and Erin Kirchner (Kevin) of Edgewater Park, N.J. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexandra, Colin, Kaylee, Shane, Matthew, Eliana, Joshua, Kayla, Madison and Kevin Jr., and his three great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service to be held at 6:30 p.m.
Contributions in Joe's name may be made to paveterans.org/donate or you can mail a check made payable to the PA Veterans Foundation to: Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Annville, PA 17003.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019