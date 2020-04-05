Home

Joseph Michael McCue Jr. Obituary
Joseph Michael McCue Jr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Langhorne. He was 80.

Born and raised in Bristol Borough, he was son of the late Joseph Michael, Sr. and Dorothy Hagerman McCue and has resided in Levittown for the past 55 years.

Mr. McCue was a U.S. Army Veteran and was employed as a mason for Worthington Construction and later for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Union. He was a member of the VFW John F. Billington Post, Levittown, where he had many friends, and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita (Lippincott) McCue, two daughters; Annemarie Jeronis and her husband, Steve and Carol Devanney and her husband, Chris.

Also survived by his grandchildren; Peyton, Morgan (Jackson), Stephanie (Matt), Landon, Evan, and Nathan, one sister, Edwina Clark, two brothers, Clifford McCue (Kathy) and Edward McCue (Annmarie) along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Tom Stressman.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough, will be announced at a later date.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
