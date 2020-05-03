|
Joseph P. "Joe" Duffy Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Ernestine (Raskay) Duffy, he had resided most of his life in the Levittown area. Joe retired from U.S. Steel after 20 years of service as a crane operator and began a new career as a truck driver, most recently employed by Jim Davis Trucking.
He loved to be around people and would often visit the area bars to meet with friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ernestine, and also by his twin brothers.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Donna, his daughter, Shannon Weil and her husband, Josh, of New Tripoli, Pa., and his son, Sean and his partner, Joey Camporeale, of Bristol, Pa. He also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren, Novalie, Payten, Joshua and Everleigh. Joe is also survived by two brothers, Thomas and Robert, both of Levittown, Pa., his cherished Aunt Barb Raskay, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank a special friend, Bill Reiner, who was there to help Joe towards the end.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Joe's name be made to Kisses for Kyle.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020