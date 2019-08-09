|
|
Joseph P. Ficarro Sr. of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 76.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Mr. Ficarro resided in Endicott, N.Y. and Charlotte, N.C. before moving to Yardley 36 years ago.
Joseph was a graduate of Syracuse University, and retired from IBM as a project manager after 40 years of service. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church in Yardley.
Being a Syracuse graduate, he was an extreme fan of all their sports teams, especially their football and basketball teams. He liked sports in general, but thoroughly enjoyed college basketball and the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, he was known as a "news guru", watching all the news channels and devouring the Courier Times. Joseph loved working around the house and was especially fond of gardening. Most of all, he was devoted to, and enjoyed, his grandkids.
He was the son of the late Paul and Susan (DeSantis) Ficarro, and husband of the late Nancy Joan (Nelipowitz) Ficarro.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacia A. Ficarro of Paoli, Pa.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas J. Ficarro and JoEllen Thorn of Cranford, N.J. and Joseph P. Jr. and Kristina Ficarro of Pine Hill, N.J.; his sister, Marilyn Stone of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Betsy Ficarro of Pinehurst, N.C., and Paul and Mia Ficarro of Bradenton, Fla.; five grandchildren, Joseph P. III, Alaina Nicole, Claire, Lily and Phoebe Ficarro; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert Ficarro of Vero Beach, Fla., and sister, Ann Lou Luciano of Terrell, Texas.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his Funeral Mass at noon on Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, River Road, Yardley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Ficarro's name be made to St. Mary Medical Center Philanthropy, 1207 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Sr. Clare Carty Conference Center, 2nd Floor, Langhorne, PA 19047, [email protected]
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019