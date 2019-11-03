Home

Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
1799 Klockner Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 587-1300
Joseph R. Natale

Joseph R. Natale Obituary
Joseph R. Natale, Jr., of Levittown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 67.

Born in Upper Darby, Pa., he resided in Bucks County, Pa. most of his life.

Joseph retired in 2017 after 35 years from Lower Bucks YMCA, Fairless Hills, Pa. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and was a member of the Wild Turkey Hunting Club, Yardley, Pa.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph R. and Catherine Deeney Natale.

He is survived by his son, Joseph D. Natale, his daughters and son-in-law, Catherine R. Natale, Bridget M. and Ulysses Barger, and Monica M. Natale, his brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Natale, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Leo McCarthy, and Mary and Gary Walton, grandchildren, Grant and Lydia Barger, and Grayson Natale, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054. Cremation will be private.

Calling hours for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the website below.

Brenna Funeral Home

Hamilton, N.J.

www.brennafuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019
