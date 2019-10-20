|
Joseph R. Ziff of Pottstown, Pa. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home. He was 53.
Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in the Nottingham section of Bensalem, and was a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County prior to moving to Pottstown eight years ago.
Joseph was a 1985 graduate of Bensalem High School, and started working in the family construction equipment business. Recently, he had been employed as a contractor with Advance Professional Services in Birdsboro, Pa. for the past eight years.
Son of the late Elizabeth Ann Small, and uncle of the late Austin Nowicki, he is survived by his father and step- mother, Robert and Linda Ziff of Langhorne, Pa.; two sons, Connor Ziff of Bensalem and Dylan Ziff of Washington State; a sister, Regina Stearn (Daniel Sary) of Wrightstown, N.J.; a nephew, Brendan Stearn of Levittown; beloved girlfriend, Karen Van Horn; step-brother, Ryan Feldman; and step-sister, Sara Gazey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Monsignor John Eckert, Pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, will officiate. Friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, at the funeral chapel.
