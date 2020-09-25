1/1
Joseph Reed Kemery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at age 43. He died peacefully, surrounded by loving family, after a courageous struggle with a brief illness.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Heather (Wolfgang) Kemery, and his son, Jacob Reed Kemery, as well as his mother, Mary Pat (Mike), his brothers, Greg (Jackie) and Sean Nugent, and sister, Crystal Kemery. Joe is also survived by his Nana, Eileen M. Bolsover, his grandmother, Elaine Kemery of Arizona, and his canine companion, Lady Anne.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Barry R. Kemery, his grandfather, William R. Kemery, and his maternal grandfather, Robert L. Bolsover.

Joe will be fondly remembered by his colleagues and players from the Penn State Abington and CEC soccer teams.

Rest in Peace, Joey. We will take care of Lady Anne.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pa. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy, 8297 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152.

Condolences and live streaming may be found at the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.

www.mcgoldrickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved