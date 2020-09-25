Joseph died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at age 43. He died peacefully, surrounded by loving family, after a courageous struggle with a brief illness.Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Heather (Wolfgang) Kemery, and his son, Jacob Reed Kemery, as well as his mother, Mary Pat (Mike), his brothers, Greg (Jackie) and Sean Nugent, and sister, Crystal Kemery. Joe is also survived by his Nana, Eileen M. Bolsover, his grandmother, Elaine Kemery of Arizona, and his canine companion, Lady Anne.Joe was preceded in death by his father, Barry R. Kemery, his grandfather, William R. Kemery, and his maternal grandfather, Robert L. Bolsover.Joe will be fondly remembered by his colleagues and players from the Penn State Abington and CEC soccer teams.Rest in Peace, Joey. We will take care of Lady Anne.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pa. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy, 8297 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152.Condolences and live streaming may be found at the funeral home's web site below.Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.