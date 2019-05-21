|
On the morning of Friday, May 17, 2019, Joseph T. Clark Sr., a lifelong resident of Feasterville-Trevose, was called home to be with the Lord. He was 76.
Joe was the proud father of Joann Clark- Holland (James) and Joseph T. Clark Jr. (Aurora). He had six beloved grandchildren, Juliana, Jessica, Emily, Riley, James IV and Joseph III.
Joe's quick-witted humor and kind heart will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, immediately followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
To share your fondest memory of Joe, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019