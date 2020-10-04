Joseph T. Panichelle III passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 78. He died peacefully of natural causes at his residence in Arden Courts of Yardley, Pa.Joseph was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 22, 1942 to Joseph Thomas Panichelle Jr. and Carmella Zollo-Panichelle.He was preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnne Menow (deceased husband, Thurman Menow), and Kathleen Hoffman and her husband, George Hoffman.He is survived by his children, Michelle Panichelle, Joseph T. Panichelle IV and his wife, Melanie Jackson-Panichelle, and was joined in heaven by his eldest daughter, Suzanne Panichelle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Panichelle and his life partner, Loretta Madden, Ashley LeNoir and her husband, Phillip LeNoir, Tyler Richardson, Alex Richardson, Annabelle Panichelle and Olivia Panichelle, and great-grandchildren, Samantha Panichelle, Sophia Panichelle, Madeline Panichelle and Peter Panichelle.Joseph had incredible work ethic; he worked over 40 years at International Paper as a Pressman. He enjoyed being outdoors and going to the beach; his hobbies included anything to do with cars, watching football, trips to Atlantic City and dancing! Joseph had a dry sarcastic humor that was greatly enjoyed by many, he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.A burial service for Joseph is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel