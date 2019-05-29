|
Joseph V. Natale of Brigantine, N.J., formally of Bristol, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Voorhees, N.J., surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.
Born and raised in Bristol, he was a graduate of the University of Florida where he earned his Business degree. He owned and operated many retail businesses throughout Florida.
Joe enjoyed riding his bike, taking many trips to the Borgata Hotel and Casino, and a glass of red wine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Jeannie Natale; his siblings, Angelo Natale, Jane Karp and Anthony Natale and his wife Mary.
Joseph will be greatly missed by his niece, Carol Andrews and her husband John, and his great-nephews, Sean Andrews and his wife Jennifer and their son Ian, and Michael Andrews and his wife Gina.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately in St. Mark Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol~Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 29, 2019