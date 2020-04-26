|
Joseph W. Lamplugh of Jamison, formerly of Holland, died Monday April 20, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Home in Warrington. He was 87.
Joe was the beloved husband of Patricia Cooke Lamplugh for the past 58 years.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Helen Gemmi Lamplugh.
Joe was a graduate of Stamford High School, Stamford, Conn., Class of 1951, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Cambria during the Korean War.
He was an active member and past Membership Chairman of the Newtown American Legion, Post 440, the Newtown Ancient Order of the Hibernians and a member of the Official Support Committee for Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Joe also taught hunter safety courses at the Bucks County Fish and Game Commission for many years.
Joe's professional career spanned 40 years. He worked as a Claims Supervisor for Kemper Insurance Company in Philadelphia.
Joe loved the shore, Hilton Head, bagpipes and pub songs. He enjoyed traveling and a visit to the town of Lamplugh in England's lake district was his favorite.
In addition to his beloved wife, Pat, Joe is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth A. Gilson and her husband, David, of Pineville, his granddaughter, Bailey Morrash and her husband, Philip, and his great grandson, Dylan.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Joe's interment will take place privately. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Joe's Faithful life will take place in the future at Olde St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Newtown, with military honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020