Joseph W. Niland Sr. of Bensalem passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his residence. He was 86.
Joe was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Bensalem for the last 52 years. He worked as a Supervisor Mechanic at Somerset Knitting Mill for many years.
Joe was one of the founding members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bensalem. He served on the finance committee board, Eucharistic Minister and later was a Permanent Deacon at the church for over 25 years.
Joe was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary F. (O'Gorman), and by his sister, Helen Voce.
Joe will be sadly missed by his three loving children, Karen A., Joseph W. Jr. and Kim M. Niland. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Krista Bilbee, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the .Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 7, 2019