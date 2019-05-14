|
Joseph W. Sullivan Jr. passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 90.
Born in Morrisville Borough, Mr. Sullivan had been a lifetime Lower Bucks County resident. He graduated from Rider College where he achieved his Bachelor's degree in Business.
Mr. Sullivan was a member of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Parish in Fallsington and was currently a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills.
Until his retirement, Mr. Sullivan was employed as a manager with USX Steel, Fairless Works for 33 years. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
Mr. Sullivan enjoyed playing his accordion and singing. He also loved to go the Jersey Shore and go out on his boat.
He will be remembered as a dedicated family man who loved being with his children.
Beloved husband of the late Frances T., Mr. Sullivan was the loving father of Joseph W. III (fiancée, Marge Tweed), Michael P. (late Bette), Mary Jane Skoletsky (Steven) and Tim Sullivan (Liz). He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Sean (Ashley), Shannon, T.J. (Natalie) and Morgan Sullivan, Caitlin Sherf (Eric), and Jaclyn and Landon Skoletsky; several great-grandchildren; his companion, Ginny Finan; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sullivan was the brother of the late Jack Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Sullivan name may be made to the local chapter of the
