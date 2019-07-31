Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Josephine Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown,, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
Committal
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Bensalem., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine B. Martin


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine B. Martin Obituary
Josephine B. Martin passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Crestview Center in Langhorne at the age of 94.

Born and raised in Freeland, Pa., Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Foster Township High School, Class of 1943.

She was an original Levittown home owner in Falls Township and a founding member of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Church in Fallsington.

Until her retirement in 1989, Mrs. Martin was employed as an LPN with Lower Bucks Hospital for 26 years.

Most important to her was spending time with her loved ones. She enjoyed baking when she could and was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Mrs. Martin was the loving mother of David J., JoAnn B., and Daniel D. (Joan); the devoted grandmother of Caitlin (Nick), Jeremy (Michele), Kara (Joe), Joshua (Ashley) and Tor (Aly); and proud great grandmother of Emma. She will also be sadly missed by her dear brother, Walter Beretzki, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Eleanor's Garden. A special thank you to Dr. Alan Kravatz, for all of the compassion and kindness given to Josephine.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Martin's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now