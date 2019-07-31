|
Josephine B. Martin passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Crestview Center in Langhorne at the age of 94.
Born and raised in Freeland, Pa., Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Foster Township High School, Class of 1943.
She was an original Levittown home owner in Falls Township and a founding member of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Church in Fallsington.
Until her retirement in 1989, Mrs. Martin was employed as an LPN with Lower Bucks Hospital for 26 years.
Most important to her was spending time with her loved ones. She enjoyed baking when she could and was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Mrs. Martin was the loving mother of David J., JoAnn B., and Daniel D. (Joan); the devoted grandmother of Caitlin (Nick), Jeremy (Michele), Kara (Joe), Joshua (Ashley) and Tor (Aly); and proud great grandmother of Emma. She will also be sadly missed by her dear brother, Walter Beretzki, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Eleanor's Garden. A special thank you to Dr. Alan Kravatz, for all of the compassion and kindness given to Josephine.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Martin's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019