|
|
Josephine (Fernandez) Bellomo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was 94.
She was the wife of the late Guido Bruno Bellomo; the beloved mother of Maria Truglio (Tito) and Lucille DiBrienza (the late Andrew); the dearest grandmother of Anthony Truglio (Chrissy) and Andrew DiBrienza (Aimee); great grandmother of Madison, Majellyn, Giada, and Andrew; and sister of Marie Santanelli and the late Frank Fernandez and Christine Parisi.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Josie's name to would be appreciated.
Guckin Funeral Mansion,
Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020