Josephine Bellomo

Josephine Bellomo Obituary
Josephine (Fernandez) Bellomo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was 94.

She was the wife of the late Guido Bruno Bellomo; the beloved mother of Maria Truglio (Tito) and Lucille DiBrienza (the late Andrew); the dearest grandmother of Anthony Truglio (Chrissy) and Andrew DiBrienza (Aimee); great grandmother of Madison, Majellyn, Giada, and Andrew; and sister of Marie Santanelli and the late Frank Fernandez and Christine Parisi.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Josie's name to would be appreciated.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020
