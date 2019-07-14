|
Josephine "Jo" (Briggs, formerly Tuemmler) Gross passed away July 3, 2019, at Pennswood Village in Newtown, Pa. She was 91.
Jo was born in Deadwood, S.D., in 1927 and grew up in a house built by her grandfather. She remembered picnicking at the site of Mt. Rushmore as the mountain was being blasted and chiseled. There were fires and floods, rattlers, polio and the Great Depression in her childhood, but she learned to be adventurous and resilient because of her remarkable parents and the colorful setting of her youth.
Surviving the Depression meant many moves to small towns in the deep South, a difficult experience that taught her to closely value friendships and to have special affection for the outsider. When the family finally settled in Washington, D.C., she loved the bustling character of the city, which she made her own, even staging invented theatrical productions alone in the Rose Garden, where she briefly encountered Shirley Temple, Eleanor Roosevelt and even the President.
Jo earned a Master's degree in Education at Towson State College in Maryland. She married and raised three children in Baltimore and was a longtime member of the Baltimore Ethical Society. When she returned to the classroom in the early 60's, she specialized in students with developmental and learning disabilities. She was loved by those students and their families, many relieved to find the courageous, compassionate and innovative help she tirelessly delivered. Although she was a thorn in the side of most administrators, she still managed to receive an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America Award in 1972.
A move to Bucks County brought her to Bristol Township, new friends, and in 1979, marriage to her new true love, Max Gross. They travelled to all seven continents through their more than 40 years together. They also worked with great success to blend their families. When it was time for a trip, whether a safari or a graduation, Jo was always game.
After retirement, Jo was a longtime volunteer with the Bucks County Youth Aid Panel and with Art Goes to School. She later started the Post-Polio Support Group and the Computer Tech Center at Pennswood Village.
She is survived by her husband, Max Gross; five loving children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored.
A memorial service to honor Jo Gross will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in Penn Hall in Pennswood Village, 1382 Newtown-Langhorne Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Donations in her name may be made to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, (NCLD.org or 1 Thomas Circle NW, #700, Washington, DC 20005) or to .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019