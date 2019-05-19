|
Josephine "Joan" Haffey East, formerly of Levittown, was called home to God on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
Born in Philadelphia, Joan had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County, and was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel parish, where she was a member of the Sodality. She was a woman of deep religious faith and prayerful devotion. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Mrs. East was the beloved wife for 40 years to the late Howard East, and the loving mother of Elaine East-Byers, Stephen East (Danielle), Joanmarie Horvath (Charles) and Teresa Little. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kerianne Smith (Rick), Bryan and Michael Horvath, Damian Dodge, Joseph, Jennifer, Kellie and Allyson Little, great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Megan, Liam, Ryan and Erin, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
