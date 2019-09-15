|
Josephine J. (Anhalt) Sherman passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 90.
Jo is survived by her daughters, Anne Zimmerman and Kathy Crawford (David); her grandsons, Harold Zimmerman (Jenny), Karl Zimmerman (Tara), and David Crawford (Mindy); her great-grandchildren, Elise Zimmerman and Soren Zimmerman; her sister, Catherine Pinkstone; several nieces nephews and cousins; and three sisters-in-law.
Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Sherman; brothers, John, Francis, Henry, George, Joseph, and William Anhalt; and sisters, Anna Varacallo, and Theresa Nasuti.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jo's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Beck-Givnish of Levittown, and again from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept 16, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to at .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019