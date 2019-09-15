Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine J. Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine J. Sherman Obituary
Josephine J. (Anhalt) Sherman passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 90.

Jo is survived by her daughters, Anne Zimmerman and Kathy Crawford (David); her grandsons, Harold Zimmerman (Jenny), Karl Zimmerman (Tara), and David Crawford (Mindy); her great-grandchildren, Elise Zimmerman and Soren Zimmerman; her sister, Catherine Pinkstone; several nieces nephews and cousins; and three sisters-in-law.

Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Sherman; brothers, John, Francis, Henry, George, Joseph, and William Anhalt; and sisters, Anna Varacallo, and Theresa Nasuti.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jo's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Beck-Givnish of Levittown, and again from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept 16, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to at .

Beck-Givnish of Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now