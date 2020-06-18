Josephine M. Reiger, of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing Home. She was 89.



Born in Fern Glen, Pa., Josephine was a resident of Langhorne for the past three years and formerly of Bensalem.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and was married to the love of her life, the late Edward Reiger. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Kelly Carr and her husband Ronald.



Also survived by three grandchildren; Amanda, Jaclyn and Christopher and 3 great grandchildren; Logan, Riley and Lucas.



Funeral Service and interment at Resurrection will be private.



Tomlinson Funeral Home



