Josephine M. Reiger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine M. Reiger, of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing Home. She was 89.

Born in Fern Glen, Pa., Josephine was a resident of Langhorne for the past three years and formerly of Bensalem.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and was married to the love of her life, the late Edward Reiger. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Kelly Carr and her husband Ronald.

Also survived by three grandchildren; Amanda, Jaclyn and Christopher and 3 great grandchildren; Logan, Riley and Lucas.

Funeral Service and interment at Resurrection will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved