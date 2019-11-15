|
Josephine M. Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after a sudden diagnosis of terminal lung cancer. She was 80.
She was the devoted wife of the late Gregory Smith; the loving mother of Gregory Smith (Margaret) and Michael Smith (Soraya); doting grandmother of Gregory Smith (Ashley) and Elizabeth Aston (Jeffrey); great-grandmother of Sienna Smith and soon-to-be Baby Aston; and the sister of James Kirk (Andrea).
She was preceded in death by three other brothers.
Josephine was a generous soul who was happiest when making others happy. She loved all animals and would feed and take care of any living creature that needed her help. Jo and Greg loved spending summers on their boats and developing lasting friendship with others who shared their interests.
Please join the Smith family after 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Delaware Valley Cremation Center, 7350 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136 for a gathering of remembrance in honoring and celebrating Josephine's life. The memorial tribute service will begin promptly at 1 p.m. with time for refreshments and fellowship immediately afterwards, from around 1:15 until 4 p.m., where Josephine's family will be accessible to receive the loving comfort of your condolences, remembrances and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or to an animal .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019