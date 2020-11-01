1/1
Josephine M. Vasquez
Josephine M. Vasquez of Wycombe, Pa. passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 74.

Born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Anthony and Frances (Carter) Mariani, Josephine lived in Wycombe for 45 years and was a beloved member of the community that meant so much to her.

She was a spirited, caring person who was a dear friend to those close to her and who had an abiding love for animals.

Josephine graduated from Delhaas High School in 1964 and from Shippensburg University in 1968, studying for a year at the University of Valladolid in Spain as she completed her degree in Education. She was an accomplished and revered Spanish teacher who began her career working at Willingboro High School (N.J.) in 1968, later teaching at both Council Rock and The George School before retiring in 2012. She was devoted to her students who loved her in return, many remaining in touch years after they graduated.

She was an avid gardener who adored her home through all the years she lived there, caring for it as she did Wycombe itself, actively taking part in the beautification and preservation of the town as a founding member of the Wycombe Village Association. She also was a member of the Anchor Church in Wrightstown, Pa.

She was the loving mother of Joshua Vasquez, devoted sister to Antonia (Mariani) Weiss, the late Anthony Mariani Jr., and Kimberly (Mariani) Vitale, and the loving aunt of Alexandra (Weiss) Rau.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
