Josephine "Jay" White passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, from complications of COVID19. She was 91.
Jay, the youngest of six children of Joseph and Rose Wilson, was born in 1928 in McKees Rocks, Pa. Her older brother, Francis, and sisters, Marie, Sally, Teresa and Elizabeth, preceded her in death.
Jay grew up in Stowe Township (a suburb of Pittsburgh), graduated from Stowe Rocks High School in 1945 and was accepted at the University of Pittsburgh. Jay graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in French and German from Pitt in 1949.
After college, Jay taught elementary school in McKees Rocks and later on taught high school French and German at her alma mater Stowe Rocks High. Jay had a lifelong love for languages and even at 91 she could conduct a decent conversation in either French or German.
Jay married her high school sweetheart, Melvin R. "Mel" White in 1951. Mel passed away Feb. 5, 2020. They had six children between 1953 and 1963. During those ten years Mel was frequently promoted by U.S. Steel, leaving Jay to bear the burden of moving a family of eight, six times through three states: Pennsylvania, Indiana and California, while raising a brood of six rambunctious kids!
In 1977, on their final move from California to Philadelphia, where Mel accepted a management position with U.S. Steel at the Fairless Hills plant, Jay and Mel settled in Langhorne, Pa. with four of the six kids and a few pets.
Despite her never-ending job of mothering six kids, Jay always found ways to give of her time and talents outside of the home. She volunteered at battered women's shelters, community food banks, Meals on Wheels, and tutored immigrants who were struggling to learn English. She set an example for her kids to give back to those in need, whether it be in an orphanage, welcoming foster kids into the family home or visiting elderly residents in nursing homes. In every location the family settled, Jay and Mel found a church for the family to attend. Both parents taught Sunday School and Jay also taught Vacation Bible School.
Jay was a voracious reader and instilled that love in her kids from an early age. She also loved classical music, literature, history and crossword puzzles – especially the New York Times puzzle. She loved all animals! Jay had a quick wit and inquisitive mind. All six kids were convinced that she had the entire Webster's dictionary memorized! When we had a writing assignment Mom would bloody our composition and make us rewrite it until it passed her scrutiny. We thank her now for those brutal sessions.
Jay is survived by her six children, Charlynn Jilka (Stephen), Melvin C. White (Mary), Nancy Hibbs (Jim), Elizabeth Douglas (Todd), Thomas M. White (Stephanie) and Rebecca Jo Kaufman, and her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at God's Love Lutheran Church for Mel and Jay White at a date in the near future when the COVID19 restrictions are lifted in Bucks County.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation at or by calling 800-272-3900 in memory of Josephine and Melvin White.
