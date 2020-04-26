|
Josephine W.S. Chan, a resident of Holland, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 69.
A native of Hong Kong, she graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1977. In 1987, she received a B.S. degree in Apparel Management from Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science.
Josephine was born prematurely in November 1951 at Tsan Yuk Hospital in Hong Kong. She was a tiny baby and none of the baby clothes would fit her. I have been told that a nurse from the hospital used cotton rolls to make her a coat. My mother could recall her as a tiny angel sleeping in the cloud. From being born as an underweight baby, she turned out to be a beautiful girl with a strong body build. This should give you an idea about her inner strength and perseverance.
Josephine was the oldest daughter in her family followed by five younger siblings. She used to help her mother in daily house chores including babysitting her younger siblings, while she was studying in school. At the age of 15, she started working at a factory to help her parents make ends meet. Throughout her life, she worked hard and did double shifts to receive her degree from Hong Kong Polytechnic. Along the way, she has had meaningful work experiences. These experiences made her a creative, passionate, and dedicated professional.
She was an ambitious person and wanted to do so many things in life. She came to the U.S. to learn English and attended Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science (now Philadelphia University). After graduating, she earned a position as Vice President of Production at Good Lad Clothing Company and was promoted to President in 2012. She also was the Founding President of J.K.J.K. factory from 1988 to 2000, which manufactures clothing products. It has created over a hundred jobs for the local community. She will forever be remembered by J.K.J.K. employees with affection and love.
Josephine loved children. One of her goals in life was to educate children and help them receive a quality education. To further this goal, she joined America Paradigm Schools (APS) as Board President in 2011 and remained a member until her death. APS is focused on increasing student achievement, leadership excellence, family and community partnerships, and paving the way for student success in college and career. It was her last wish that we, her family and friends, keep on supporting APS and build upon her legacy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Yuk Tin Chow, and father, Ka Pou Chan.
She is survived by her brothers, Wai Bun Chan, Wai Kwan Chan, Siu Bun Chan, and Chak Bun Chan; sisters, Yiu Shuen Chan and King Suen Chan; brothers-in-law, Brian WK Li and Dennis Lau; sisters-in-law, Kam Ngor Chan, Suet Kuen Kwok, and Dora Ip; her nephews, Jim TK Chan, Tai Chuen Chan, Benjamin MH Chan, and Yi Tian Chan; nieces, Vanessa HY Chan, Sarah HY Chan, Melissa Li, Margaret Lau, and Cecilia Chan; niece-in-law, Ivy Hon; great-nephew, Justin TH Chan; great-niece, Chloe LK Chan; and numerous cousins and friends.
Josephine will be buried in Mirs Bay Overseas Chinese Cemetery next to her parents. Funeral services will be held in Hong Kong. After the COVID-19 situation is brought under control, we will be organizing a memorial ceremony for Josephine in Pennsylvania.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Josephine WS Chan Memorial web site, https://josephinechan.net.
If desired, cousins and friends may make memorial contributions to the America Paradigm Schools at http://ap-schools.org/josephine-chan-bio.
