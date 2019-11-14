|
|
Joshua M. Moore Sr. of Southampton, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center after a long hard-fought battle against Lymphoma. He was 37.
Josh was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Southampton for the last seven years, formerly of Maple Shade, N.J. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies. Josh also enjoyed bowling, golfing and summers spent with his family at Long Beach Island, N.J.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of seven years, Stacy (Wengert); the devoted father of Joshua M. "J.J." Moore Jr. and Lucas Moore; the loving son of William and Joann (Laltrella) Moore; brother of Kyle W. Moore (Kristen); grandson of Alma Rott; son-In-law of Garry Paul and Denise Wengert; and brother-inlaw of Garry Paul Jr. (Pricilla) and Todd Wengert (Kristina). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18966, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Josh's name may be made to at lightthenight.org.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem, Pa.
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 14, 2019