Joy (Heyer) Ellis, a longtime resident of Langhorne, went to Heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was 94.Joy was born in Easton, Pa. in 1925 and graduated from Easton High School in 1943. She continued her education to become a DHIA supervisor.After she married in 1955, Joy became a mother, homemaker, and a Dutchmaid Fashion consultant. Her hobbies included painting, ceramics, knitting, and sewing.Working with Church Women United, helping to establish the Emergency Relief Association, camping with the Buckskin Roamer camping club, playing Bingo at the Middletown Senior Center, and dining out with family and friends were some of her favorite activities. During her more active years, she was a member of the Middletown Grange #684. As age related macular degeneration affected her vision, Joy enjoyed activities and support programs at the Bucks County Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Newtown, Pa.Joy was a woman of faith, being a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and most recently Christ United Methodist Church in Fairless Hills.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Ellis Sr., her parents, Ruth Berger Shoemaker and Albert Henry Heyer, and step-father, Arthur Shoemaker.She is survived by: her loving sister, Arlene Yerkes (J. Earle Yerkes Jr.) of Pipersville, Pa., and two children and their spouses, Raymond Ellis Jr. and his wife, Suanne, of Langhorne, and Nancy Rankin and her husband, William, of Levittown. Joy loved her five grandchildren: Sara Ellis of Penndel, Samuel Ellis (Juliette) of West Chester, Pa., Stephanie Rankin of Chicago, Ill., Diane Rankin of Jamestown, N.C., and Vicki Rankin of Levittown. She also was blessed with two great grandsons, Weston and Zion Ellis of West Chester, and is loved by numerous nieces and nephews.Due to current COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, a private burial will be held at Wrightstown Friends Meeting Cemetery in Wrightstown, Pa.Memorial contributions can be sent to: Bucks County Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 400 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940, or Christ United Methodist Church, 501 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.Faust Funeral Home,Hulmeville