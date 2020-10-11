Joyce A. Louderback of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was 74.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Albert and Ruth McAnally, she has resided in Yardley for the past 22 years.



First and foremost, Joyce was a loving and dedicated mother. She was extremely proud her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Joyce didn`t like to fly on airplanes but nevertheless was a devoted traveler to Ireland and Germany. She also had an abiding love for German Shepherds, who were her lifelong companions. Joyce worked in the offices of Bristol Myers Squibb until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, doing challenging crossword puzzles, and trips to New Hope and Peddler`s Village.



Wife of the late William J. Louderback, she will be sorely missed and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michaellyn and Matthias Gruenewald and their two children, Finnja and Charlotta of Pfungen, Switzerland, her son and daughter-in-law, Tommy-John and Christine Louderback and their four children, Mason, Carter, Addison and Colton, of Langhorne, Pa., her dog Shultz and her cat Taters.



Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.



Fitzgerlad-Sommer



Funeral Home



Yardley, Pa.



