Joyce Colquhoun Mason passed away peacefully at her Bensalem home with loving family present on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Born Aug. 3, 1926 in Queensland, Australia, Joyce was the youngest child of Clara Rablin and John Baptist Colquhoun. She was married to the love of her life for nearly 70 years, an American soldier, Amor John Mason Jr., who predeceased her by five years.
In 1946, as a warbride on the Mariposa, she traveled from Australia to America and started a new life. She and her husband raised six children, Glen (Diane), Amor John III (Maureen), William (Mary Jane), Michelle (Jack), Jacqueline (Michael) and Jeffrey. But she never forgot her Aussie roots and family. They lived on in her heart.
She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Joyce loved working in retail and was always known to be a very hard worker. No matter life's circumstances, she had a smile on her face and always looked at the bright side. She would say, "tomorrow's another day!"
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. A Committal Service will be held at precisely 8:45 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours on Friday morning.
