Joyce E. Britton (formerly Joyce Thullen) of Langhorne passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 87.
Born in Jamestown, Pa. Joyce was a former resident of Bucks County and Ewing Township N.J.
Joyce was a woman of many talents. First and foremost she was known as a classical musician. She attended Youngstown University for music. She excelled at violin and played in various symphonies and orchestras during her youth. She was an accomplished pianist and organist as well. Most notably she was the organist and choir director for Eddington Presbyterian, St Andrew's in Somerton and St Paul's in Levittown. She has passed on her gift of musicianship to many.
Joyce worked as a computer specialist for ETS Communications for many years. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed quilting, knitting and baking. She will be sadly missed by her five loving children: Dawn Pope (Gary), Paula Thullen, Joli Thullen, Rhonda Barreto and William "Bill" Thullen. She is survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving grandson Stephen Klidzia IV.
Due to COVID concerns, relatives and friends are invited to attend a virtual service on Friday July 24that 2 p.m. Please visit www.tomlinsonfh.com
for streaming details.
Interment Private.
We encourage you to share any stories of Joyce with the family at the website below.
