Joyce Frazier of Furlong passed away peacefully at Chandler Hall Hospice Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, with her husband and family by her side. She was 77.
Joyce was the loving wife of Donald E. Frazier, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Violet Charlesworth. Joyce graduated from Delhaas High School and shortly after met the love of her life, Don. She worked at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit for 27 years until her retirement.
Joyce was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and made many wonderful memories. Joyce organized and arranged the BCIU "Lunch Bunch".
In addition to her beloved husband, Joyce leaves behind her children, Gary Frazier (Laura) of York, Pa.. and Glenn Frazier (Jodi) of Annville, Pa.; her brother, David Charlesworth (Dlorah) of Whiting, N.J.; and five grandchildren, Madi, Jack, Emily, Peter and Lauren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, where her funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Please remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Chandler Hall at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=kendal&id=65
.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfontwww.scanlinfuneralhome.com