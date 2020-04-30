Home

Joyce Moyed Obituary
Joyce (Rosen) Moyed of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Lewis Moyed, mother of Richard Moyed (Karole) and the late Steven Moyed, grandmother of Nicole, and great grandmother of Ashford.

Services are private.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Family Service Association of Bucks County, 4 Cornerstone Dr., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020
