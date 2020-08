Joyce Murphy of Langhorne (Attleboro) passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was 87.She loved the Lord, her husband, and children and all the happiness they gave her. She and husband, Jim, were married 67 years. They were blessed with nine children, 17 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, who brought them much joy and laughter.There will be no service.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel