Joyce R. Magee died peacefully at her home surrounded by family members in Indiana, Pa. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.



She was born in 1935 in Tullytown, Pa. to H. Stanford and Mary Roberts. She met Richard D. Magee at Council Rock High School in 1950 and they married in 1956. After a year in London, where she taught while her husband studied at University College London on a Rotary Fellowship, she graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and later earned a Master's degree in Special Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.



A devoted educator of exceptional children, she stood among the earliest advocates of mainstreaming such children into the Indiana public school system. Her assignments included Eisenhower Elementary School, University School (IUP), and ARIN Intermediate Unit, where she became a supervisor of teachers in the two-county area. She kept in touch with many of her students long after they left her classroom.



She enjoyed being active in many community organizations including the New Century Club (in support of the Indiana Free Library), Arc of Indiana County, the IUP Women's Club, the League of Women Voters, and the Indiana Chapter of American Association of University Women, which honored her this year as an AAUW Notable Woman. She was also a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana.



After retiring in 1998, she enjoyed traveling widely with her husband, including trips to China, Russia, Alaska, and the United Kingdom, and across Canada. After seeing the original production of South Pacific on Broadway, she remained an avid theater-goer for the rest of her life, seeing countless productions in London, New York, and Pittsburgh. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in the beach community of Avalon, N.J.



A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and colleague, she was a kind, gentle, compassionate woman of quiet strength who genuinely cared for the people in her life. Having grown up on a family farm, she cultivated her garden, planters, and pets with the same warmth and attention to detail she gave to others.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years; sons, Richard D. Magee Jr., and wife, Cynthia, of Doylestown, Pa. and Jeffrey Magee and wife, Gayle, of Champaign, Ill.; grandchildren, Katherine Weber and husband, Matthias, Kevin Magee and fiancée, Mayeline Chabeli Zapata Morel, Ellen Magee, and Miles Magee; sister, Elizabeth Fidler and husband, Allen; brother-in-law, Alan Magee and wife, Monika; brother-in-law, David Magee and wife, Rosemarie; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stanford F. Roberts, and niece, Mary Helen Roberts.



The family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers who assisted with Joyce's support and care, including the Visiting Nurses Association.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for The Arc of Indiana County, 120 North 5th St., Indiana, PA 15701, and Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.



