Juanita Kelley

Juanita (McCoy) Kelley passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience with her loving son and sister by her side. She was 81.Preceded in death by her parents, Buford McCoy and Melvia Lilly, and her brother, Dwain McCoy, she is survived by her husband, Elwood Kelley; her son Larry "Butch" Kelley; her brother, Gary McCoy; and her sister, Delores Hayes.Born in West Virginia, she and her family moved to Newportville, Pa. when she was 15 years old. Juanita married her childhood sweetheart, had a son and lived a happy life down the street from where she grew up. She worked hard her whole life until she retired.In her free time she enjoyed shopping and crafting things for the house. The thing she enjoyed the most was visiting with her sister from North Carolina; when they weren't able to be together they played Words with Friends and chatted on Facebook all night long.Services will be held privately.Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,Huntingdon Valley