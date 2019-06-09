|
Judith A. (Wolsoncroft) Cameron passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence in Trevose after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.
Born and raised in the Wissinoming section of Northeast Philadelphia, she had been a resident of Trevose for over 50 years.
Judy attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Mayfair. She worked as a school bus driver for 25 years at Phila. Academy Charter School and later for the Neshaminy School District.
Judy's greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her friends, and she also enjoyed shopping on QVC, playing shuffle board, ceramics, and crocheting.
Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Schoenberger.
She is survived by her children, Arthur Cameron (Judie), James Cameron (Holly), William Cameron, and Jill Smith (Bob). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday June 11, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. with Rev. Don Keller of Scottsville United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053. No viewing Monday evening.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287 Jenkintown, PA 19046.
