James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Judith Sutor
Judith A. Sutor


1948 - 2019
Judith A. Sutor Obituary
Judith A. Sutor passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

She retired from Helene Fuld Hospital after 47 years.

Judy is survived by her brother, Robert M. Sutor and his wife, Terry, her sister, Barbara Reeves and her husband, Peter, as well as four nieces, two nephews, three great nieces and three great nephews.

As per Judy's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Judy loved to read; we ask that you read a book in her memory.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019
Judith
