Judith A. Sutor passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
She retired from Helene Fuld Hospital after 47 years.
Judy is survived by her brother, Robert M. Sutor and his wife, Terry, her sister, Barbara Reeves and her husband, Peter, as well as four nieces, two nephews, three great nieces and three great nephews.
As per Judy's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Judy loved to read; we ask that you read a book in her memory.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019