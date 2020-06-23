Judith Ann Jordan of Florence, S.C. passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was 79.
Mrs. Jordan was born in Morrisville, Pa., a daughter of the late John Milton Woolston and Mary Ann Lawton Woolston. A loving wife and homemaker, she was raised in the Episcopal faith and had been attending All Saints Church since moving to Florence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Joseph Jordan, and her son, Timothy Jordan.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children, Frank Jordan (Donna), Dean Jordan Dobry (Don), Bob Jordan (Sue), Denise Jordan Conrey (Edward), Steve Jordan (Joanne), Thomas Jordan and Barry Jordan (Lynn), as well as 19 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren.
A private service provided by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home will be held. She will be entombed at Florence Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 23, 2020.