Judith Ellen (Fry) Adams

Judith Ellen (Fry) Adams Obituary
Judith Ellen (Fry) Adams, 73, of China Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was 73.

She was born on Sep. 28, 1946 in Rowan County to the late Dr. James Fry and Norma Roberts Fry.

After working for 20 years as an administrative assistant and the administrative coordinator for the Practical Nursing program at Bucks County Technical School, Judy resumed her college education, completing her Bachelor's Degree (Magna Cum Laude) in English Communications from Holy Family University (of Philadelphia) in 1999.

She was elected to "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges" (1998-1999) and was inducted into Lambda Iota Tau honors society. Upon graduating, Judy worked as a reading specialist with the School District of Philadelphia. She later took a position with Acts Retirement Life Communities, serving with the Recreation Programs team at Southampton Estates in Pa.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Adams, Jr.

Judy is survived by her children, Christi Adams of Fredericksburg, VA; Karen Mahn of Wenonah, NJ; and J. David Adams of China Grove; along with her sister, Leah Fry of Woodleaf, NC, and close friend, Kay McIntyre of Woodleaf, NC.

Carolina Cremation

www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
