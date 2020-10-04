1/1
Judith G. Beals
Judith G. "Judy" (Davenport) Beals passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. She was 78.

She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Dennis K., the mother of Denny Jr. (Kelly) and Robert (Heather), and is also survived by her five granddaughters, and her brother, Scott W. Davenport.

Judy was a realtor for more than 40 years in the Newtown area.

Relatives and friends are invited to her service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. MASKS REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Redemption Episcopal Church.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
