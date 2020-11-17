1/
Judith (Nelk) Gleason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (nee Nelk) Gleason
Philadelphia - Judith (nee Nelk) Gleason passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Eva (nee Swank) and Charles Nelk. Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Michael J. Gleason; children, Kelly Ann Stojinski (Thomas), Patricia Ann Brady and Michael, III; grand daughter, Ashlynn Eva McCullen; and nephews, Joseph and David Nelk. Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacey M. Gleason in 2015.
Relatives and friends are invited to Judy's Life Celebration on Mon. Nov. 23, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 PM at McGhee-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA and again on Tues. Nov. 24th from 9 to 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Services will begin at 10:00. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville. The Gleason family has requested donations in Judith's name may be made to Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Str., Phila., Suite 600, PA 19107 or giving@jefferson.edu. Condolences may be sent to Judy's family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGhee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved