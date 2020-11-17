Judith (nee Nelk) Gleason
Philadelphia - Judith (nee Nelk) Gleason passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Eva (nee Swank) and Charles Nelk. Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Michael J. Gleason; children, Kelly Ann Stojinski (Thomas), Patricia Ann Brady and Michael, III; grand daughter, Ashlynn Eva McCullen; and nephews, Joseph and David Nelk. Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacey M. Gleason in 2015.
Relatives and friends are invited to Judy's Life Celebration on Mon. Nov. 23, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 PM at McGhee-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA and again on Tues. Nov. 24th from 9 to 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Services will begin at 10:00. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville. The Gleason family has requested donations in Judith's name may be made to Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Str., Phila., Suite 600, PA 19107 or giving@jefferson.edu. Condolences may be sent to Judy's family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
