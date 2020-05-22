Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith T. Sheridan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith T. Sheridan Obituary
Judith T. Sheridan of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 88.

Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Warren and Gladys Murphy Thatcher, she had been a lifelong Lower Makefield resident.

Judy was a homemaker who devoted her energies to raising her children. She enjoyed knitting and reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Judy's sense of humor and quick wit were memorable, remarkable and truly a joy to those who knew her.

She was the wife of the late John V. Sheridan Jr., mother of the late John V. Sheridan III, and sister of the late Peter Thatcher and Diane Farmer (George), and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Richard Brogna of Lower Makefield; two grandchildren, Emily Brogna and her fiancé, Nick Carns, and Marcy Brogna; a great grandchild, Hannah; her brother, Thomas Thatcher of Yardley; her sister-in-law, Diana Thatcher of Levittown; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at St. John's Cemetery in Hamilton Township, N.J. will be private. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a future time.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -