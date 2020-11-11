1/1
Judy Lee Winkler
Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Judy Lee (Scalera) Winkler, of Langhorne, Pa., passed away at the age of 83 on November 7, 2020.

Born and raised in Spokane, WA, she met the love of her life, Robert, while performing for the troops with the USO. They moved eastward together and raised their family in Levittown, settling in Langhorne where they lived happily married for 66 years.

Judy Lee was a dedicated homemaker and caregiver, raising her four children full-time and later several of her grandchildren.

A performer at heart, Judy Lee enjoyed singing and dancing. She is not only the sweet-natured, matriarch of her family, but the biggest supporter, fan, and cheerleader to every one of her kids/grandchildren/great-grandchildren— showing up to each game, performance, and celebration.

Judy Lee was preceded in death by her daughter, Lindalee. She is survived by her husband, Robert; three children, Carol Ritter (Frederick Jr.), Anthony (Kim), and Matthew Winkler; seven grandchildren, Frederick III (Ashley) and Jeffrey (Dana) Ritter, Jeremy, Derek (Moira), Kylie, Zach, and Christina Winkler; and six great-grandchildren, Luke, Dean, Jack, Willa, Rosalie, Frederick IV Ritter.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 2443 Trenton Rd. Levittown, PA 19056 where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

The Rite of Committal will follow in Newtown Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
