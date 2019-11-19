|
Judy (Leonard) Nigh of Levittown passed away surrounded by her beloved family on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. She was 72.
She was an original Levittowner, having moved into Vermilion Hills in 1955 with her parents and younger sister. She graduated from St. Joseph the Worker School and was a 1965 graduate of Pennsbury High School.
Judy worked at many jobs throughout her life and was a retired Educational Program Assistant with the State of New Jersey, Juvenile Justice Commission.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Claire Leonard, and her daughter, Donna Malloy.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Jennifer, husband, Jeremy Behrens, and their children, Liam and Ada of Magnolia, N.J.; her son, Scott, wife, Samantha, and their daughter, Sadie of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her granddaughter, Cayla Malloy of Walhalla, S.C. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in- law, Pat and Ron Snyder of Bristol and their children and families, as well as many loving friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Chandler Hall Hospice, especially Veronica and Donna, for their help in caring for Judy.
Friends and relatives are welcome to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. In keeping with Judy's wishes, a private service and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's name may be made to copdfoundation.org, Chandler Hall Hospice, or to a .
