Jules C. Winistorfer
Jules C. Winistorfer, "Charlie" passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020. He was 89.
Charlie was the loving husband of 68 years to Elizabeth "Betty"; devoted father of Deborah Weitzel (David), Glenn (Barbara), Wendy Dominik (David) and Beth Thornton (Patrick); grandfather to Shawn McGrath, Jason (Julie) and Daniel Winistorfer, David, Kelsey, and Danielle Dominik, Jules and Ben Thornton; great-grandfather to Shawn, Gavin and Ryder; and brother to Alan (Margie).
Jules was born on Oct. 29, 1931 and spent his childhood in the Fox Chase section of Phila. He was a Bensalem resident for the last 60 years. Jules had a career as a design engineer and in retirement, he turned his storytelling talents to writing. He published a few novels and short story collections, including "The Attic Trunk". Charles loved being with family and was an avid spectator at all his grandchildren's sporting events.
Jules' family will receive relatives and friends to his Life Celebration visitation on Mon. Nov. 28, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 AM visitation at McGhee-Givnish Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA. Services will begin at 11:00. Interment will be in Lawnview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jules name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the Winistorfer family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
