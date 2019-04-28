Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Julia Philomena Cauti Obituary
Julia Philomena (Sagolla) Cauti of Dorrance Street in Bristol, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home, two days after what would have been her 70th wedding anniversary. She was 92.

She was a lifelong resident of Bristol Borough, living in the house inhabited by her family since 1937. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1945.

Julie enjoyed gardening, music, celebrating holidays, and watching Turner Classic Movies, Bonanza, the Lawrence Welk show and MSNBC.

She was preceded into eternal rest by her husband, Camillo Cauti, a World War II veteran and POW; her brothers, Dominic, Salvatore and Joseph Sagolla, also World War II veterans; and her parents, Modestina "Agnes" and Joseph P. Sagolla, a veteran of World War I.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Cauti of Bristol; daughter, Camille Cauti (Steve Rittler) of New York City; three sisters-in-law, Anna Sagolla, Mary Ann Kirkendoll and Peggy Cauti; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join Joseph and Camille to pay their respects from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Highway (Express Rt. 1), Langhorne, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org.Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol~Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
