Julie Anne (Kaechelin) Davis passed away at home, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 51.
Born in Bristol, daughter of Patricia (Hines) and Thomas Kaechelin Sr., Julie has been a life-long resident of Levittown, and was a 1986 graduate of the former Bishop Conwell High School.
Julie was a Master Chemist and was employed for 29 years with Suez Water Technologies.
She served as the secretary of the Bucks County Girls Softball League.
Julie enjoyed photography, loved music, sunsets at the beach, but most of all she loved to be with her family.
Beloved wife of 13 years to Craig E., Julie is the loving mother of Emily and Brendan; and the dear sister of Tommy Kaechelin Jr. and Connie Hollenbach (Ryan).
Julie will also be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Connor, Cassidy, Robyn, Nate and Maddie; mother-in-law, Dale Davis (late Robert G. Sr.); brother-in-law, Robert G. Davis Jr. (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Dawn R. Davis; and a host of old and new friends who have been so supportive and wonderful throughout her illness.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 12 p.m.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the BCGSL, c/o Gina Algado, PO Box 1052, Levittown, PA 19058, for a higher educational fund for her children.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019